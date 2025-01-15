AI Chip Export Restrictions Reshape India's Tech Landscape

The United States has proposed new restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips to countries classified outside its group of key allies, stirring concerns in India's burgeoning AI sector. The move, driven by national security and economic interests, could dent India's ambitious AI infrastructure plans that rely heavily on such hardware.

India aims to deploy over 10,000 GPUs in an extensive AI mission, but the proposal limits exports to less than 1,700 GPUs per company annually for countries like India, categorized under Group 2. While smaller AI setups can still thrive, large-scale data centers may face significant obstacles due to these restrictions.

As these controls could allow the new U.S. administration to modify them, the tech industry remains cautious about long-term impacts. Meanwhile, geopolitical shifts might favor India as companies like Apple look to diversify from China, but this requires ramping up India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)