Meta Platforms to Cut 5% of Workforce Amid Performance Review

Meta Platforms plans to reduce 5% of its workforce, amounting to 3,600 employees, according to an internal note by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The staff cuts are based on performance evaluations, and the company intends to hire new employees as replacements. Affected workers in the US will be informed on February 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Meta Platforms is set to cut approximately 5% of its workforce, equating to 3,600 employees, based on their performance reviews. CEO Mark Zuckerberg communicated this strategy through an internal note, indicating a push towards enhancing performance management and expediting the exit of underperformers.

The company, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, operates major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Meta currently employs around 72,000 people, according to recent data.

While Meta declined to comment further, it confirmed the accuracy of Bloomberg's report. Employees affected in the United States will receive notifications on February 10, with those in other regions to be notified subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

