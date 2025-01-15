Meta Platforms to Cut 5% of Workforce Amid Performance Review

Meta Platforms is set to cut approximately 5% of its workforce, equating to 3,600 employees, based on their performance reviews. CEO Mark Zuckerberg communicated this strategy through an internal note, indicating a push towards enhancing performance management and expediting the exit of underperformers.

The company, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, operates major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Meta currently employs around 72,000 people, according to recent data.

While Meta declined to comment further, it confirmed the accuracy of Bloomberg's report. Employees affected in the United States will receive notifications on February 10, with those in other regions to be notified subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)