TikTok Faces U.S. Shutdown Amid Legal Battles

TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users this Sunday, as a federal ban is looming unless a last-minute legal intervention occurs. Sources familiar with the situation revealed that the law necessitates halting new downloads unless ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, divests U.S. assets.

Noel Francisco, TikTok's lawyer, asserted to the Supreme Court the app would essentially cease operations. TikTok plans to allow users to download their data in anticipation of a potential ban. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is deliberating whether to enforce, overturn, or delay the law.

The app's shutdown might impact users worldwide due to the crucial role of U.S. service providers. The company has emphasized the need to prevent service interruption. ByteDance has not responded to comments, while President Biden's previous legislation demanding asset sales remains a critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)