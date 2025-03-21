Beijing's Bold Stance: Navigating Chinese Divestments Amid U.S. Tensions

Beijing's vocal criticism of CK Hutchison's divestment of its ports business is a harbinger of increased scrutiny on major Chinese business deals involving American buyers, according to analysts.

The unexpected pushback against the deal, including the transfer of assets near the Panama Canal to a BlackRock-led group, has heightened attention on potential sales, such as TikTok's U.S. assets. Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised the deal as a means of reclaiming the canal, hours after its announcement on March 4.

A week following that, China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office criticized CK Hutchison's move as a betrayal of national interests, prompting Chinese regulators to examine the deal under perceived U.S. pressure. The heavy politicization of these deals underscores the growing tensions between the globe's two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)