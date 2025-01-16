Left Menu

TikTok's Looming Shutdown: A Social Media Giant in Crisis

TikTok faces a potential shutdown of its U.S. operations due to a federal ban. The ban mandates ByteDance to divest U.S. assets or face an app store ban. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have differing stances, and TikTok seeks a legal resolution amidst user concerns.

Updated: 16-01-2025 04:24 IST
TikTok is on the brink of closing its U.S. operations, impacting 170 million Americans, as a federal ban is expected to take effect unless a last-minute intervention occurs. This decision surrounds ByteDance's need to sell its U.S. assets due to a law signed by President Joe Biden.

The ban would prevent new downloads from app stores and restrict U.S. companies from offering services necessary for TikTok's operation, urging the platform to prepare for a legal showdown. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have different approaches towards resolving the issue, with lawmakers also playing a pivotal role.

As the Supreme Court mulls over the legality of this ban, TikTok has readied a contingency, working on user communication strategies and data retention options. The implications are far-reaching, potentially affecting TikTok users worldwide, casting uncertainty over the app's future and emphasizing the complex interplay of politics and technology.

