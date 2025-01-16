Apple Struggles as Chinese Rivals Overtake Smartphone Market

Apple has been dethroned as the leading smartphone seller in China in 2024, overtaken by local rivals Vivo and Huawei. According to research from Canalys, Apple's annual shipments fell by 17% in China, marking its most substantial decline to date.

Vivo and Huawei have captured 17% and 16% of the market share, respectively, followed by Apple at 15%. Analysts attribute the downfall to the lack of artificial intelligence features in Apple's latest iPhones and the rise of competitive domestic brands like Xiaomi and Vivo.

Previously boosted by U.S. sanctions preventing Huawei from accessing American technology, Apple's market position has weakened amid Huawei's resurgence with new phones featuring domestic chipsets. Apple has introduced rare discounts to boost sales, but its efforts are mirrored by major Chinese e-commerce platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)