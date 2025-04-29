Mexico Boosts Water Shipments to Texas Amid Treaty Tensions

In a significant development, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that Mexico has agreed to increase its water shipments to Texas. This decision addresses the shortfall under a long-standing treaty established in 1944, aimed at sharing water resources between the two nations.

U.S. officials had expressed concerns that Mexico's failure to meet its obligations was negatively impacting Texas farmers. However, Mexico argued that severe drought conditions were straining its water resources, complicating compliance with the treaty.

According to Rollins, after extensive negotiations with Mexican officials and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, an agreement has been reached to secure the necessary water for Texas producers. Despite this progress, Rollins emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation from Mexico to support the future of American agriculture. The water issue has also been a focal point in ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico.

