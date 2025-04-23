Trade Turmoil: Surging Southeast Asian Shipments amid U.S.-China Tensions

Amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, Hapag-Lloyd has witnessed a dramatic shift in shipping patterns. The German container shipping company reported a 30% cancellation in shipments from China to the U.S., according to a company spokesperson on Wednesday.

This disruption stems from a trade conflict initiated by tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, resulting in heightened duties on goods exchanged between the two nations. The trade dispute has imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S. and 125% duties on U.S. goods entering China.

In response to these challenges, there has been a significant increase in demand for shipments from alternative Southeast Asian economies, including Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. This marks a strategic pivot as businesses seek to navigate the complexities of the ongoing trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)