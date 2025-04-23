Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: Surging Southeast Asian Shipments amid U.S.-China Tensions

Hapag-Lloyd customers have canceled 30% of shipments from China to the U.S., prompted by escalating trade tensions. This shift has spurred a sharp increase in demand for goods from other Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Elevated tariffs are impacting Chinese and U.S. trade.

23-04-2025
Amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, Hapag-Lloyd has witnessed a dramatic shift in shipping patterns. The German container shipping company reported a 30% cancellation in shipments from China to the U.S., according to a company spokesperson on Wednesday.

This disruption stems from a trade conflict initiated by tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, resulting in heightened duties on goods exchanged between the two nations. The trade dispute has imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S. and 125% duties on U.S. goods entering China.

In response to these challenges, there has been a significant increase in demand for shipments from alternative Southeast Asian economies, including Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. This marks a strategic pivot as businesses seek to navigate the complexities of the ongoing trade war.

