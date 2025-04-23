Trade Turmoil: Surging Southeast Asian Shipments amid U.S.-China Tensions
Hapag-Lloyd customers have canceled 30% of shipments from China to the U.S., prompted by escalating trade tensions. This shift has spurred a sharp increase in demand for goods from other Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Elevated tariffs are impacting Chinese and U.S. trade.
Amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, Hapag-Lloyd has witnessed a dramatic shift in shipping patterns. The German container shipping company reported a 30% cancellation in shipments from China to the U.S., according to a company spokesperson on Wednesday.
This disruption stems from a trade conflict initiated by tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, resulting in heightened duties on goods exchanged between the two nations. The trade dispute has imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S. and 125% duties on U.S. goods entering China.
In response to these challenges, there has been a significant increase in demand for shipments from alternative Southeast Asian economies, including Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. This marks a strategic pivot as businesses seek to navigate the complexities of the ongoing trade war.
