Left Menu

Stellar Discoveries: From Spider Giants to Celestial Encounters

The summary highlights recent advancements in science, including the discovery of a larger funnel-web spider species, significant funding for space startups, successful space missions by ISRO and other companies, and the interaction of a white dwarf with a black hole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:29 IST
Stellar Discoveries: From Spider Giants to Celestial Encounters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a wave of new scientific findings, Australian researchers have unveiled a larger and more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider dubbed the 'Big Boy.'

Meanwhile, in the office of space exploration, startups like Stoke Space and Loft Orbital have raised significant funding to develop cutting-edge space technologies and expand satellite fleets.

The global space race continues with successful missions by India's ISRO, ongoing aspirations by Blue Origin, and Japan's ispace and U.S.'s Firefly launching lunar landers as part of a double moon landing mission with SpaceX, amidst increasing U.S.-China space industry rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025