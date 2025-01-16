Stellar Discoveries: From Spider Giants to Celestial Encounters

In a wave of new scientific findings, Australian researchers have unveiled a larger and more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider dubbed the 'Big Boy.'

Meanwhile, in the office of space exploration, startups like Stoke Space and Loft Orbital have raised significant funding to develop cutting-edge space technologies and expand satellite fleets.

The global space race continues with successful missions by India's ISRO, ongoing aspirations by Blue Origin, and Japan's ispace and U.S.'s Firefly launching lunar landers as part of a double moon landing mission with SpaceX, amidst increasing U.S.-China space industry rivalry.

