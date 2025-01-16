Stellar Discoveries: From Spider Giants to Celestial Encounters
The summary highlights recent advancements in science, including the discovery of a larger funnel-web spider species, significant funding for space startups, successful space missions by ISRO and other companies, and the interaction of a white dwarf with a black hole.
In a wave of new scientific findings, Australian researchers have unveiled a larger and more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider dubbed the 'Big Boy.'
Meanwhile, in the office of space exploration, startups like Stoke Space and Loft Orbital have raised significant funding to develop cutting-edge space technologies and expand satellite fleets.
The global space race continues with successful missions by India's ISRO, ongoing aspirations by Blue Origin, and Japan's ispace and U.S.'s Firefly launching lunar landers as part of a double moon landing mission with SpaceX, amidst increasing U.S.-China space industry rivalry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andrew Garfield Sets Record Straight on Spider-Man 4 Speculations
ISRO's Spadex Docking Mission Postponed to January 9, 2025
The SpaDeX docking experiment scheduled for January 7 is now postponed to January 9: ISRO.
Cowpea Seeds Sprout in Space: ISRO's Groundbreaking Experiment
The SpaDeX docking experiment scheduled for January 7 is now postponed to January 9: ISRO.