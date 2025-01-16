TikTok Ban Sparks Digital Migration to Chinese App RedNote

Social media giant TikTok faces a potential shutdown in the US as a ban signed by President Joe Biden takes effect. ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is attempting a last-minute legal move, questioning the ban's constitutionality.

In anticipation, TikTok's 170 million US users are exploring alternatives, with the Chinese app RedNote becoming the top choice. This migration marks a new chapter in the ongoing digital cold war between the US and China, with RedNote's user base dramatically increasing.

While RedNote offers a temporary refuge, its long-term viability is uncertain, especially if the US government extends its ban rationale to other platforms. This scenario highlights the fracture in the global internet landscape due to geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)