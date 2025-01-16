India's Space Feat: SpaDeX Mission's Historic Docking Success

In a monumental achievement, India's Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully docked satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on Thursday, thus writing a new chapter in the country's space history.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his warm congratulations to the scientists, India joins the elite league of nations like the US, Russia, and China. The successful docking demonstrates India's significant leap in space technology.

This endeavor sets the stage for India's ambitious upcoming space missions such as the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan-4, and Gaganyaan, hailed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh as a milestone achieved indigenously with the Bharatiya Docking System.

(With inputs from agencies.)