Left Menu

India's Space Feat: SpaDeX Mission's Historic Docking Success

ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission marked a historic moment as India successfully docked satellites, becoming the fourth country to achieve this after the US, Russia, and China. This accomplishment paves the way for future missions like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station and Gaganyaan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:35 IST
India's Space Feat: SpaDeX Mission's Historic Docking Success
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental achievement, India's Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully docked satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on Thursday, thus writing a new chapter in the country's space history.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his warm congratulations to the scientists, India joins the elite league of nations like the US, Russia, and China. The successful docking demonstrates India's significant leap in space technology.

This endeavor sets the stage for India's ambitious upcoming space missions such as the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan-4, and Gaganyaan, hailed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh as a milestone achieved indigenously with the Bharatiya Docking System.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025