Left Menu

Space Ventures: A Race to the Stars

Bezos' Blue Origin launched its New Glenn rocket, marking another step in space competition. Stoke Space secured $260 million in funding for its reusable rocket, while Loft Orbital raised $170 million to boost satellite capacity. Additionally, India achieved a satellite docking milestone, highlighting global space industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:31 IST
Space Ventures: A Race to the Stars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, successfully launched its New Glenn rocket, aiming to compete with SpaceX in the satellite launch domain. The launch represents a significant milestone for Blue Origin as it enters Earth's orbit.

Stoke Space, specializing in reusable rocket technology, announced a successful Series C funding round, raising $260 million. The funds aim to finalize the Nova rocket development and build a new launch facility, solidifying its position in the space industry.

The UK's approval of a vertical rocket launch for Rocket Factory Augsburg marks a pivotal moment for European commercial space exploration. This approval could establish routine satellite launches from European soil, boosting the continent's presence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025