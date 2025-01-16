Space Ventures: A Race to the Stars

Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, successfully launched its New Glenn rocket, aiming to compete with SpaceX in the satellite launch domain. The launch represents a significant milestone for Blue Origin as it enters Earth's orbit.

Stoke Space, specializing in reusable rocket technology, announced a successful Series C funding round, raising $260 million. The funds aim to finalize the Nova rocket development and build a new launch facility, solidifying its position in the space industry.

The UK's approval of a vertical rocket launch for Rocket Factory Augsburg marks a pivotal moment for European commercial space exploration. This approval could establish routine satellite launches from European soil, boosting the continent's presence in the sector.

