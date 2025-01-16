Left Menu

India Weighs U.S. AI Chip Export Restrictions

India is assessing the impact of proposed U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports. The framework, driven by national security, limits chip access to countries in certain groups, affecting India's technology plans. Indian ministries and the semiconductor industry are evaluating potential challenges to AI development targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:59 IST
  • India

India is currently assessing the potential impact of new U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports, a move that could significantly influence the development of emerging technologies in the country, according to official sources.

The U.S. administration's proposal intends to restrict AI chip imports to address national security concerns and protect economic interests. While 18 key U.S. allies face no restrictions, countries like India fall into Group 2, where export limits will apply.

Key Indian ministries, including those handling commerce and IT, are investigating these implications. India's semiconductor industry body, IESA, has expressed concerns over these restrictions, which could hinder the country's ambitious AI infrastructural growth plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

