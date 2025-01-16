Deeptech Spotlight: Driving Innovation in India's Startup Landscape

As the Union Budget approaches, the startup industry is calling for enhanced support, particularly for deeptech ventures and sector-specific funding in critical technology domains.

At the National Startup Day event, Anjali Bansal of Avaana Capital highlighted the beneficial policy environment for startups, but emphasized a shift towards core technology innovation in areas like spacetech and biotech.

Prashanth Prakash from Accel pinpointed pending issues like ESOP taxation, compared to previous initiatives addressing angel tax, and urged for thematic funding aligned with national priorities like AI and deeptech infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)