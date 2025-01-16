AI Boom Spurs Data Center Investment Surge

J.P.Morgan predicts that spending on data centers, crucial for powering artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, could markedly boost U.S. economic growth by 2025-2026. This projection comes as technology firms accelerate investments following the AI outbreak initiated by OpenAI's 2022 launch of ChatGPT.

The brokerage highlights that the surge in data center investments will likely enhance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through increased demand for construction, technology equipment, and additional power infrastructure. Figures suggest a 0.1%-0.3% contribution to GDP growth by 2024.

Moreover, political support has been solidified by President Joe Biden's recent executive order facilitating the energy demands of burgeoning AI data centers. Nonetheless, J.P.Morgan warns that sustained growth will depend on the realized returns of these substantial investments.

