Exicom’s Harmony Boost: Revolutionizing EV Charging in India

Exicom, a frontrunner in India's EV charging sector, has introduced its latest breakthrough, the Harmony Boost, at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This sophisticated solution combines solar power, grid compatibility, and an intelligent Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), effectively delivering a sustainable and accelerated EV charging experience.

The innovation addresses the looming challenges of high-power EV charging where grid capacity constraints and infrastructure upgrade costs have been economic inhibitors. Exicom's solution seeks to enhance renewable energy usage in EV charging, mitigating grid dependency.

Exicom's Harmony Boost stands out with its capability to leverage both solar and grid power smartly, ensuring up to 400kW of fast charging per plug. This not only sidesteps interruptions in solar availability but also provides Charge Point Operators with innovative cost and operational efficiencies.

