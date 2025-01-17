Left Menu

EU Intensifies Inquiry into Elon Musk's X For Content Moderation Violation

The European Commission has intensified its investigation into Elon Musk's social media network, X, concerning potential breaches of EU content moderation rules. The Commission has requested internal documentation and information on recommender systems from X amid accusations of political interference by Musk.

EU Intensifies Inquiry into Elon Musk's X For Content Moderation Violation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission announced an escalation of its ongoing investigation into X, the social media platform owned by tech magnate Elon Musk, over alleged violations of EU content moderation laws. The Commission has called for detailed internal documents relating to X's recommender system.

The EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) compliance is under scrutiny, as EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen emphasized shedding light on X's adherence to these regulations. Tensions have risen between Musk and EU regulators, particularly due to allegations of his involvement in European political affairs.

The Commission's 'retention order' mandates X to secure important documents and information concerning future algorithmic changes through 2025. This measure aims to incorporate all relevant factors needed for a comprehensive evaluation of systemic risks under the DSA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

