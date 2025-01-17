Left Menu

Tata Motors Unveils Next-Gen Fleet at Auto Expo

Tata Motors showcased 32 passenger and commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo, emphasizing a shift towards green energy and mobility. The company revealed new electric models and advanced SUVs, asserting leadership in India's clean transportation sector with innovative and efficient solutions.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:53 IST
Tata Motors showcased an impressive lineup of 32 passenger and commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo held in the national capital on Friday.

N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Executive Chairman and Tata Motors Chairman, highlighted the urgency of adopting clean, zero-emission vehicles amid a global push towards green mobility in a video address.

The company continues to spearhead this transformation, introducing visionary concepts and intelligent solutions that offer seamless performance and reliability.

