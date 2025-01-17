Left Menu

Expanding Digital Connectivity: Tamil Nadu's Rural Transformation

Tamil Nadu is enhancing rural telecommunications by establishing 223 mobile towers under the DBN scheme, with 197 already completed. Aided by Intra-Circle Roaming, this initiative aims to provide seamless services and uplift rural populations. The Sanchar Saathi app further boosts telecom security by blocking unauthorized connections and tracking lost devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:55 IST
Expanding Digital Connectivity: Tamil Nadu's Rural Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is embarking on a mission to bridge the telecommunications gap in rural areas. The state aims to set up 223 mobile towers under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) scheme, with 197 towers already operational. The initiative is a significant step towards achieving seamless mobile connectivity.

To address interoperability issues, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has introduced Intra-Circle Roaming, allowing customers from other networks, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, to access BSNL tower facilities in remote locations, and vice versa. The move ensures broader access to essential services like e-governance and healthcare.

The recently launched Sanchar Saathi mobile application enhances telecom security. It allows users to monitor registered connections and report unauthorized ones. Additionally, users can block lost mobile devices through the app, with Tamil Nadu recording significant success in this effort. Concurrently, the National Broadband Mission 2.0 aims to accelerate digital transformation, targeting 90 percent connectivity for key institutions by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025