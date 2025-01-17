Expanding Digital Connectivity: Tamil Nadu's Rural Transformation

Tamil Nadu is embarking on a mission to bridge the telecommunications gap in rural areas. The state aims to set up 223 mobile towers under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) scheme, with 197 towers already operational. The initiative is a significant step towards achieving seamless mobile connectivity.

To address interoperability issues, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has introduced Intra-Circle Roaming, allowing customers from other networks, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, to access BSNL tower facilities in remote locations, and vice versa. The move ensures broader access to essential services like e-governance and healthcare.

The recently launched Sanchar Saathi mobile application enhances telecom security. It allows users to monitor registered connections and report unauthorized ones. Additionally, users can block lost mobile devices through the app, with Tamil Nadu recording significant success in this effort. Concurrently, the National Broadband Mission 2.0 aims to accelerate digital transformation, targeting 90 percent connectivity for key institutions by 2030.

