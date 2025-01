EU Intensifies Investigation Into Musk's X Network Over Content Moderation

The European Commission announced on Friday that it is escalating its inquiry into whether Elon Musk's social media platform, X, violated European Union regulations on content moderation. This step includes requests for information and a mandate for X to keep pertinent documents.

Initially launched in December 2023, the investigation requires X to provide internal documentation by February 15 concerning its content suggestion algorithms and any recent changes. EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen emphasized the need to ensure X's compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Despite speculation about revisiting probes into major tech firms, the Commission maintains its commitment, undeterred by Donald Trump's presidency. Amidst discussions on censorship and collaborations with the U.S. administration, Musk remains at the center of attention for backing European right-wing political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)