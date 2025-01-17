TAC Security's Trishneet Arora Advocates for Major Cybersecurity Investments in India

Left Menu

Trishneet Arora, founder of TAC Security, is urging the government to enhance India's cybersecurity framework in the upcoming Union Budget. He proposes substantial funding for cybersecurity education, international partnerships, and the creation of a Cyber Defense Fund to safeguard critical infrastructure against emerging cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:41 IST
  • India

Trishneet Arora, founder of TAC Security, has called on the government to prioritize cybersecurity in the upcoming Union Budget. He highlighted the urgent need to create a robust cybersecurity framework that safeguards India's growing digital economy and positions it as a leading global player in cybersecurity innovation.

Arora has proposed a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore over three years aimed at funding cybersecurity education and awareness. This initiative would involve collaborations with premier institutions to generate industry-ready talent through hands-on training and research, meeting the surging demand in the cybersecurity sector.

Furthermore, Arora emphasized the importance of forging strong international partnerships with organizations like NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre and Interpol. He also suggested setting up a Rs 1,000 crore Cyber Defense Fund to bolster defense mechanisms against cyber terrorism, utilizing advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

