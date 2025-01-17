India's Space Vision: Pixxel's Historic Satellite Launch

Pixxel Space, a pioneering space startup based in Bengaluru, has achieved a landmark by launching India's first private constellation of earth-imaging satellites, named Firefly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this development as showcasing the exceptional talent and expanding capabilities of the Indian private sector in the space industry.

The Firefly satellites, launched on January 14 aboard a SpaceX rocket from California, represent the world's highest-resolution commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites. They are equipped to observe the earth across more than 150 bands, with applications ranging from agriculture to defense sectors.

Following the successful deployment, Pixxel confirmed that the satellites have activated their solar panels, stabilized, and established two-way communication. This marks the beginning of their operational phase, promising advancements in hyperspectral imaging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)