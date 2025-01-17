Left Menu

India's Space Vision: Pixxel's Historic Satellite Launch

Pixxel Space, a Bengaluru-based startup, has launched India's first private constellation of hyperspectral imaging satellites. Launched via a SpaceX rocket, these satellites signal a major leap in India's space technology, capable of observing the earth in over 150 bands, benefiting sectors like agriculture and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:36 IST
India's Space Vision: Pixxel's Historic Satellite Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pixxel Space, a pioneering space startup based in Bengaluru, has achieved a landmark by launching India's first private constellation of earth-imaging satellites, named Firefly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this development as showcasing the exceptional talent and expanding capabilities of the Indian private sector in the space industry.

The Firefly satellites, launched on January 14 aboard a SpaceX rocket from California, represent the world's highest-resolution commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites. They are equipped to observe the earth across more than 150 bands, with applications ranging from agriculture to defense sectors.

Following the successful deployment, Pixxel confirmed that the satellites have activated their solar panels, stabilized, and established two-way communication. This marks the beginning of their operational phase, promising advancements in hyperspectral imaging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025