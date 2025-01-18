Left Menu

Apple Halts Error-prone AI Alert Feature Amid Concerns

Apple is temporarily suspending its AI-based news alert feature due to inaccuracies. The feature, tested in iOS 18.3 beta, is halted to address 'hallucinations' or fabricated information issues. The suspension affects broader AI efforts in iPhones and follows similar concerns faced by Google's AI tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cupertino | Updated: 18-01-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent move, Apple has temporarily suspended its artificial intelligence-powered news alert feature after reports of inaccuracies and errors. This decision comes as part of the beta testing phase for iOS 18.3, a software update set to be available to a broader user base after initial testing phases.

The problematic feature, which generated misleading summaries, has been deactivated as Apple works on resolving underlying 'hallucination' issues, a term referring to AI-generated errors in the technology sector. The issue has affected news and entertainment alerts, prompting Apple to halt its use across various devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

The suspension marks a setback for Apple's AI ambitions, introduced with the iPhone 16 and Apple's new AI chip, "Apple Intelligence." This development follows similar occurrences, such as Google's previous need to update its AI tools due to inaccuracies. Among those affected by these errors were renowned media organizations like the BBC, which received incorrect alerts caused by the malfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

