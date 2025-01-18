Bosch Leads the Charge in Automotive Innovation at BMGE 2025
Bosch Limited showcased its latest automotive technology innovations at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Highlights included electrification, AI-driven solutions, hydrogen technology, and advanced safety systems. Bosch aims to enhance safety, sustainability, and digital integration in the automotive landscape, reinforcing its commitment to a connected mobility future.
In a bid to revolutionize the automotive sector, Bosch Limited, a formidable player in global technology, showcased its innovative solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) 2025 in New Delhi. The expo, held from January 17-22, emphasized electrification, AI, and sustainability in automotive advancements.
Key highlights from Bosch's showcase included their hydrogen demonstrator truck, advanced rider assistance systems, and cutting-edge software solutions. These innovations underscore Bosch's commitment to zero-emission vehicles and improved safety and convenience for drivers, aligning with the company's vision for a digitally connected mobility ecosystem.
"We are shaping the mobility of tomorrow," stated Guruprasad Mudlapur, Bosch India's President. Demonstrating ingenuity at the Bosch pavilion, the company reaffirmed its leadership in integrating advanced technology and sustainability, positioning itself at the forefront of automotive innovation in India and beyond.
