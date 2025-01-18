Netradyne Drives Innovation with $90 Million Series D Funding

Netradyne has announced the successful close of a $90 million Series D funding round, led by Point72 Private Investments, with contributions from Qualcomm Ventures and Pavilion Capital. This latest financial injection is set to bolster the company's rapid global expansion and research and development initiatives.

Since its inception in 2015, Netradyne has been at the forefront of revolutionizing fleet technology through AI-powered solutions. Their flagship product, Driver•i, analyzes driving behaviors with high accuracy, promoting safer roads while enhancing driver performance and fleet efficiency.

With a presence in markets across the globe and a commitment to foster safe driving practices, Netradyne continues to set industry benchmarks, strengthening its position as a leader in the commercial fleet sector.

