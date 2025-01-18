Left Menu

Netradyne Drives Innovation with $90 Million Series D Funding

Netradyne, a leading AI and edge computing company in fleet technology, secured $90 million in Series D funding. This capital will fuel their global expansion, R&D, and market strategies, enhancing their industry leadership. Founded in 2015, Netradyne's Driver•i technology elevates fleet safety and performance through advanced AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netradyne has announced the successful close of a $90 million Series D funding round, led by Point72 Private Investments, with contributions from Qualcomm Ventures and Pavilion Capital. This latest financial injection is set to bolster the company's rapid global expansion and research and development initiatives.

Since its inception in 2015, Netradyne has been at the forefront of revolutionizing fleet technology through AI-powered solutions. Their flagship product, Driver•i, analyzes driving behaviors with high accuracy, promoting safer roads while enhancing driver performance and fleet efficiency.

With a presence in markets across the globe and a commitment to foster safe driving practices, Netradyne continues to set industry benchmarks, strengthening its position as a leader in the commercial fleet sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

