TikTok Removed From US App Stores Amid Federal Ban
TikTok was removed from US app stores as part of a federal ban requiring its sale or face removal. By 10:50pm EST, it was unavailable on Apple and Google's platforms. Users received a message about the US ban, and TikTok expressed hope for a resolution with future governmental cooperation.
On Saturday evening, TikTok was taken down from major US app stores following a federal ban, marking a significant development in the ongoing clash between the popular social media platform and the US government.
By 10:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the app could no longer be found in either Apple or Google's app stores, reflecting a law that demands TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest ownership or face exclusion from the US market.
In a message displayed to users, TikTok acknowledged the enactment of the ban, which temporarily prevents app usage. The message also conveyed optimism about reaching a compromise through dialogue with American political leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
