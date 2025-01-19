Left Menu

TikTok Removed From US App Stores Amid Federal Ban

TikTok was removed from US app stores as part of a federal ban requiring its sale or face removal. By 10:50pm EST, it was unavailable on Apple and Google's platforms. Users received a message about the US ban, and TikTok expressed hope for a resolution with future governmental cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday evening, TikTok was taken down from major US app stores following a federal ban, marking a significant development in the ongoing clash between the popular social media platform and the US government.

By 10:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the app could no longer be found in either Apple or Google's app stores, reflecting a law that demands TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest ownership or face exclusion from the US market.

In a message displayed to users, TikTok acknowledged the enactment of the ban, which temporarily prevents app usage. The message also conveyed optimism about reaching a compromise through dialogue with American political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

