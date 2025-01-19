TikTok Removed From US App Stores Amid Federal Ban

On Saturday evening, TikTok was taken down from major US app stores following a federal ban, marking a significant development in the ongoing clash between the popular social media platform and the US government.

By 10:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the app could no longer be found in either Apple or Google's app stores, reflecting a law that demands TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest ownership or face exclusion from the US market.

In a message displayed to users, TikTok acknowledged the enactment of the ban, which temporarily prevents app usage. The message also conveyed optimism about reaching a compromise through dialogue with American political leaders.

