TikTok's Vanishing Act: Navigating Legal Tensions in America
TikTok ceased operations in the U.S. before a law banning the app took effect. With a possible 90-day reprieve by President Trump, the platform aims to resolve national security issues. Users are seeking alternatives, while the company explores merging with entities to maintain U.S. presence.
TikTok abruptly disappeared from the U.S. digital landscape late Saturday, as a new law enforcing its shutdown came into effect. This comes amidst President-elect Donald Trump's indication of a potential 90-day reprieve to mitigate the ban starting Monday.
Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok notified its users of the enforced inaccessibility, while competitors and alternatives saw increased user traffic. Major apps like Capcut and Lemon8 also vanished from U.S. app stores, intensifying the situation.
With TikTok's status uncertain, users turned to platforms like RedNote. Rivals Meta and Snap benefited from the chaos, as investors expected higher user engagement and advertising revenue. Reports suggest TikTok is exploring partnerships to sustain operations in America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
