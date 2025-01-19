TikTok's Vanishing Act: Navigating Legal Tensions in America

TikTok abruptly disappeared from the U.S. digital landscape late Saturday, as a new law enforcing its shutdown came into effect. This comes amidst President-elect Donald Trump's indication of a potential 90-day reprieve to mitigate the ban starting Monday.

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok notified its users of the enforced inaccessibility, while competitors and alternatives saw increased user traffic. Major apps like Capcut and Lemon8 also vanished from U.S. app stores, intensifying the situation.

With TikTok's status uncertain, users turned to platforms like RedNote. Rivals Meta and Snap benefited from the chaos, as investors expected higher user engagement and advertising revenue. Reports suggest TikTok is exploring partnerships to sustain operations in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)