Left Menu

TikTok's Vanishing Act: Navigating Legal Tensions in America

TikTok ceased operations in the U.S. before a law banning the app took effect. With a possible 90-day reprieve by President Trump, the platform aims to resolve national security issues. Users are seeking alternatives, while the company explores merging with entities to maintain U.S. presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:47 IST
TikTok's Vanishing Act: Navigating Legal Tensions in America
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok abruptly disappeared from the U.S. digital landscape late Saturday, as a new law enforcing its shutdown came into effect. This comes amidst President-elect Donald Trump's indication of a potential 90-day reprieve to mitigate the ban starting Monday.

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok notified its users of the enforced inaccessibility, while competitors and alternatives saw increased user traffic. Major apps like Capcut and Lemon8 also vanished from U.S. app stores, intensifying the situation.

With TikTok's status uncertain, users turned to platforms like RedNote. Rivals Meta and Snap benefited from the chaos, as investors expected higher user engagement and advertising revenue. Reports suggest TikTok is exploring partnerships to sustain operations in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025