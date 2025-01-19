Trump's Bid to Save TikTok: A Political Maneuver or National Security Strategy?
President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order to restore TikTok's access in the United States, mandating at least 50% ownership by U.S. investors to alleviate national security concerns. Despite a temporary shutdown, Trump's decision aims to reshape U.S.-China relations and the social media landscape.
Donald Trump, the incoming President, has announced plans to revive the wildly popular TikTok app for U.S. users via an executive order after taking office. He specifies the condition that U.S. investors must hold at least a 50% stake, addressing national security concerns associated with its current Chinese ownership.
The abrupt shutdown of TikTok for American users over a national security law has sparked widespread reaction. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump promises to temporarily extend the application's time to operate as discussions unfold, potentially reshaping U.S.-China relations and the future of the social media market.
The unprecedented ban has left users, mostly the youth, scrambling for alternatives, benefiting rivals like Meta and Snap, even as lobbying and political negotiations intensify for a potential resolution to keep TikTok operational in the U.S. amid geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
