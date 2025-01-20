Harnessing AI for Democracy: India's Digital Revolution

India stands at the forefront of demonstrating how technology can bolster democratic ideals, according to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh. Speaking at the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies, Singh emphasized the importance of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in legislative processes to enhance transparency and efficiency.

He acknowledged the ethical concerns associated with AI, such as algorithm bias and privacy risks, urging for robust safeguards. Singh highlighted India's initiatives like the National e-Vidhan Application and AI-powered multilingual services, under Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to make governance more inclusive.

This initiative places India alongside global leaders Australia, Canada, and Brazil, who are also exploring advanced AI tools in legislative practices. As the world's largest democracy, India has a critical role in setting examples for integrating technology in governance, Singh noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)