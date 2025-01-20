Trade Tensions Reignite as Trump Returns: Can China-U.S. Relations Survive?
As Donald Trump returns to the White House, China faces renewed concerns over potential trade conflicts. Chinese officials hope to soften relations, meeting with U.S. business leaders. Trump's proposed tariffs would stress China's current economic vulnerabilities, echoing the impacts of past trade wars during his first term.
The re-election of Donald Trump has rekindled tensions between China and the United States, with concerns of a trade conflict looming large. Chinese officials, led by Vice President Han Zheng, are making diplomatic overtures to U.S. business leaders in a bid to stabilize relations.
During meetings in Washington, Han Zheng encouraged American companies like Tesla to invest in China, underscoring the mutual benefits of economic cooperation. Despite these efforts, Trump's plans to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports threaten to strain China's already vulnerable economy.
As trade war fears resurface, the Chinese business community remains wary of the challenges ahead, particularly as the country grapples with other economic hurdles such as high youth unemployment and local government debt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
