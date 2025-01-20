Left Menu

GenAI: Millennial Shapeshifter Transforming Software Development

Generative AI offers significant savings, potentially lowering software development costs by 20-40%, according to Axis Capital. These savings are expected to be reinvested into technology, driving further innovation. Productivity gains of 26% among developers have been observed, with growing interest in AI projects noted by Microsoft GitHub Enterprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:46 IST
GenAI: Millennial Shapeshifter Transforming Software Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Generative AI could result in cost reductions of 20-40 percent in the software development lifecycle, according to a report by Axis Capital. This efficiency gain is projected to be reinvested into the business, aiming for more technological innovation.

Despite the savings, the report suggests that tech spending is unlikely to decrease, as funds will be redirected into advancing innovative technologies for improved business performance.

The research highlighted that AI enhanced productivity among developers by 26 percent across some organizations. Additionally, Microsoft GitHub Enterprise reported a substantial increase in client interest and active participation in AI projects over an 18-month period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025