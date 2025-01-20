Left Menu

Wipro's Stock Soars After Impressive Profit Rise

Wipro's shares surged nearly 7% following a robust 24.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for the December quarter. The firm's market valuation rose by Rs 19,176.77 crore, fueled by improved performance in the banking and financial services. Challenges remain in APMEA and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:50 IST
Wipro's Stock Soars After Impressive Profit Rise
Omaxe Shares Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Wipro soared nearly 7% on Monday, driven by a robust 24.4% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, surpassing street expectations.

The stock closed at Rs 300.15 on the BSE, marking a 6.49% gain, with intra-day peaks reaching Rs 305.35. On the NSE, shares rose 6.57% to Rs 300.50. Trading volumes were significant, with 24.40 lakh shares on the BSE and 393.80 lakh on the NSE.

Despite better-than-expected profits, Wipro noted regional challenges, particularly in APMEA and Europe. Revenue edged up 0.5% to Rs 22,319 crore, bolstered by strength in banking and financial services. For the March quarter, revenue guidance suggests a 1% potential decline to minor growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025