Wipro's Stock Soars After Impressive Profit Rise

Shares of Wipro soared nearly 7% on Monday, driven by a robust 24.4% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, surpassing street expectations.

The stock closed at Rs 300.15 on the BSE, marking a 6.49% gain, with intra-day peaks reaching Rs 305.35. On the NSE, shares rose 6.57% to Rs 300.50. Trading volumes were significant, with 24.40 lakh shares on the BSE and 393.80 lakh on the NSE.

Despite better-than-expected profits, Wipro noted regional challenges, particularly in APMEA and Europe. Revenue edged up 0.5% to Rs 22,319 crore, bolstered by strength in banking and financial services. For the March quarter, revenue guidance suggests a 1% potential decline to minor growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)