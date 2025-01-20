Left Menu

AI World Summit 2025: Pioneering a Unified AI Future

The AI World Summit 2025, co-hosted by Rabbitt AI and Chitkara University, brought together global AI leaders to discuss future trends in AI innovation and industry applications. Highlights included the launch of the book 'AI Nama,' offering insights into AI-driven business success. The summit featured panels, workshops, and expert keynotes.

AI World Summit 2025: Pioneering a Unified AI Future
The AI World Summit 2025, a collaborative effort between Rabbitt AI and Chitkara University, concluded successfully, drawing global attention as a hub for AI innovation and discussion. This two-day event facilitated conversations among AI experts and industry leaders from IBM, NSDC, Apollo, and other notable organizations.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, emphasized its role as a gateway to the future, highlighting the university's commitment to bridging academia and industry in the AI domain. This vision was shared by Rabbitt AI, which, under the leadership of Harneet Singh, seeks to drive AI advancements globally, recently securing substantial funding.

A highlight was the unveiling of 'AI Nama,' a book detailing successful AI case studies across various sectors. Harneet Singh described it as a vital resource for understanding AI's business implications. The summit, held at Chitkara University in Punjab, offered valuable insights into emerging trends and strategies, drawing professionals from diverse fields.

