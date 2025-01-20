Left Menu

Ola Drives Maha Kumbh with Digital and Green Mobility Solutions

Ola Group offers digital and green mobility solutions for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Through Ola Electric and Ola Consumer, the company provides seamless travel options by integrating AI and sustainable technologies. Over 1,000 e-scooters and EV shuttles enhance accessibility during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ride-hailing and electric mobility leader Ola Group has announced an initiative to enhance the travel experience for millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela with advanced digital and green mobility options.

Utilizing its integrated ecosystem, comprising Ola Electric and Ola Consumer, the company aims to provide a seamless, sustainable, and connected experience for pilgrims. The initiative includes the deployment of over 1,000 e-scooters and the introduction of affordable transit services at key locations like airports and railway stations.

Ola's efforts are part of a larger vision to position India at the forefront of technology and sustainable solutions. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal emphasized the collaboration with Maha Kumbh as a step towards efficient management of large gatherings using AI, digital-first solutions, and green mobility.

