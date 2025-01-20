Ola Drives Maha Kumbh with Digital and Green Mobility Solutions

Ride-hailing and electric mobility leader Ola Group has announced an initiative to enhance the travel experience for millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela with advanced digital and green mobility options.

Utilizing its integrated ecosystem, comprising Ola Electric and Ola Consumer, the company aims to provide a seamless, sustainable, and connected experience for pilgrims. The initiative includes the deployment of over 1,000 e-scooters and the introduction of affordable transit services at key locations like airports and railway stations.

Ola's efforts are part of a larger vision to position India at the forefront of technology and sustainable solutions. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal emphasized the collaboration with Maha Kumbh as a step towards efficient management of large gatherings using AI, digital-first solutions, and green mobility.

