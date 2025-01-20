Left Menu

Belgium Investigates Apple's Alleged Use of Conflict Minerals

A Belgian magistrate is investigating Apple's alleged use of conflict minerals from Congo. Congo filed a complaint in December, citing concerns over minerals sourced from armed group-controlled mines. Apple has denied these claims and instructed suppliers not to use such minerals from Congo or Rwanda.

In a significant legal development, a Belgian investigating magistrate has been appointed to address criminal complaints filed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo against Apple subsidiaries. Congo's grievances center on the alleged use of conflict minerals in Apple's supply chain.

According to Leo Fastenakel, a lawyer representing the Congolese government in Belgium, an investigation will determine if any legal violations have occurred. These minerals, integral to the tech industry, are often sourced from Congo, where illicit mining operations are linked to severe human rights abuses.

Apple strongly rejects these allegations, emphasizing its proactive stance by directing suppliers not to procure the disputed minerals from Congo or Rwanda. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges in ensuring ethical sourcing within the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

