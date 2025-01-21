Russia's Unseen Assault: Ukraine Deflects Drone and Missile Barrage
Russia launched a significant overnight assault on Ukraine, deploying 131 drones and four missiles. The Ukrainian air force successfully neutralized 72 drones, while 59 did not reach their targets. Despite some buildings being damaged in two regions, no human casualties were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:48 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched an overnight assault on Ukraine, involving a combination of 131 drones and four missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force's report on Tuesday.
The Ukrainian forces demonstrated resilience, downing 72 of the drones while the rest mysteriously vanished before causing harm.
Despite the attack leading to property damage in two Ukrainian regions, officials confirmed there were no human casualties, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine's defensive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devastating Attack Rocks Pakistani Army Convoy in Balochistan
Biden Urges Americans to Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Deadly West Bank Bus Attack Escalates Tensions
Drone Attack and Explosions Near Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant Heighten Safety Concerns
Ukrainian Air Defense Foils Russian Missile Attack