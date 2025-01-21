Left Menu

Russia's Unseen Assault: Ukraine Deflects Drone and Missile Barrage

Russia launched a significant overnight assault on Ukraine, deploying 131 drones and four missiles. The Ukrainian air force successfully neutralized 72 drones, while 59 did not reach their targets. Despite some buildings being damaged in two regions, no human casualties were reported.

In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched an overnight assault on Ukraine, involving a combination of 131 drones and four missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force's report on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian forces demonstrated resilience, downing 72 of the drones while the rest mysteriously vanished before causing harm.

Despite the attack leading to property damage in two Ukrainian regions, officials confirmed there were no human casualties, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine's defensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

