DRDO's Hypersonic Leap: Scramjet Success Ignites Future of Missile Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a ground test of a scramjet combustor, marking a critical milestone in hypersonic missile development. The test demonstrated successful ignition and stable combustion, showcasing India's advanced capabilities in hypersonic technology, with potential implications for future missile systems.

Updated: 21-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:45 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a major breakthrough in missile technology, successfully conducting a ground test of a scramjet combustor. This milestone is expected to have significant implications for the development of future hypersonic missiles, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

Based in Hyderabad, the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) spearheaded the project, marking India's first successful 120-second ground test of an active cooled scramjet combustor. The test demonstrated notable advancements in ignition stability and combustion, underscoring its potential for operational use in hypersonic vehicles.

Scramjets, capable of operating at speeds greater than Mach 5, represent a new frontier in air-breathing jet engines, capable of outpacing conventional air defence systems. India's innovative advancements, including indigenous endothermic scramjet fuel and state-of-the-art thermal barrier coatings, highlight the nation's growing prowess in aerospace technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

