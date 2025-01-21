IndiaAI and I4C Announce Shortlisted Candidates for CyberGuard AI Hackathon

The IndiaAI Mission, in collaboration with Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has announced the shortlisting of 20 applicants for Stage 2 of the IndiaAI CyberGuard AI Hackathon, under the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative. This strategic initiative aims to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to combat the rising threats of cyber fraud and cybercrime in India.

Objective of the Hackathon

The hackathon seeks to develop innovative AI-powered solutions for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrimes. By leveraging AI, the initiative aims to enhance citizen welfare and streamline cybersecurity operations.

Cybercrime Statistics and Challenges With over 6,000 cybercrime cases reported daily through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the initiative addresses the urgent need for cutting-edge technological interventions to mitigate threats.

Participation and Selection Process

The hackathon received an overwhelming 263 submissions from a diverse pool of participants, including academic institutions, startups, research organizations, and civil society groups.

A multi-stakeholder evaluation committee, comprising experts from various fields, assessed the submissions to ensure a rigorous selection process.

After a thorough evaluation, 20 applicants have been shortlisted to advance to Stage 2 of the hackathon.

Stage 2 and Beyond

The shortlisted teams will work on refining their proposals with mentorship and guidance provided by technical experts from the AI and cybersecurity domains. The solutions developed will focus on:

AI-driven tools for cyber threat detection and prevention. Enhancing real-time response systems to cyberattacks. Facilitating efficient prosecution of cybercrime cases. Developing predictive models for future threat analysis.

Collaboration for a Safer Digital India

The IndiaAI CyberGuard AI Hackathon exemplifies the synergy between government agencies and innovation-driven stakeholders. By fostering collaboration between IndiaAI and I4C, the initiative aims to position India as a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

Expanding the IndiaAI Mission

As part of the broader IndiaAI Mission, this hackathon highlights the government’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for societal benefit. Future initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission will continue to explore opportunities for AI applications across diverse domains, reinforcing India’s position as a hub for AI innovation.

Conclusion The IndiaAI CyberGuard AI Hackathon is a pivotal step toward combating the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats. With the shortlisted teams poised to develop transformative AI solutions, the initiative marks a significant milestone in safeguarding India’s digital ecosystem.