Stocks Surge as Investors Weigh Trump's Trade Policy Moves

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Tuesday, with investors focusing on President Trump's potential trade policies. The Dow hit a one-month high, as Trump's tariff plans are still undetermined. Economic indicators showed optimism, but uncertainties about tariffs persist and could affect global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indexes experienced gains on Tuesday, driven by investor interest in President Donald Trump's trade policy intentions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached the highest point in over a month, amid expectations of potential tariff actions against Canada and Mexico as early as February 1.

Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for a general tariff from 40% to 25%, suggesting a more cautious approach by Trump. This comes as nine of eleven S&P 500 sectors showed growth, with industrials advancing by 1.8%, aligning with increased market optimism.

Despite a volatile tenure marked by a U.S.-China trade war, Trump's past administration saw the S&P 500 and Dow register their most significant gains since November, fuelled by positive bank earnings and signs of moderating inflation. However, tech stocks like Apple faced pressure, while Moderna gained a strategic boost from U.S. funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

