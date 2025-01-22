AI Boom: Major Investment in Stargate Project

President Donald Trump will announce a significant milestone in artificial intelligence infrastructure investment, with commitments peaking at $500 billion. The announcement involves a joint venture termed Stargate, aggregating resources from tech giants OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle.

The initial investment of $100 billion is planned, eventually expanding to $500 billion over four years. Industry leaders like SoftBank's Masayoshi Son and Oracle's Larry Ellison are scheduled to meet with Trump, shedding light on this strategic venture.

While this announcement links back to OpenAI and Microsoft's earlier $100 billion project plans in March 2024, specifics remain unconfirmed. Market dynamics are shifting, with Oracle shares soaring. The AI sector continues to expand post-ChatGPT, driving the need for advanced computing infrastructure.

