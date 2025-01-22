Trump's $500B AI Investment Initiative: A Stargate to the Future
President Donald Trump is set to announce a major private sector investment into AI infrastructure, with companies like OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle planning a joint venture named Stargate. The venture aims to inject up to $500 billion over four years, reflecting surging AI investment trends following OpenAI's 2022 launch of ChatGPT.
President Donald Trump is poised to unveil a significant private sector investment initiative focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure on Tuesday, sources informed Reuters. The initiative, called Stargate, involves collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, with an initial commitment of $100 billion, potentially growing to $500 billion within four years.
The announcement is scheduled at the White House at 4 p.m. EST, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's statement earlier today on "Fox & Friends." High-profile figures such as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Oracle's Larry Ellison are expected to attend, as detailed in a CBS report. Oracle and SoftBank declined immediate comment.
This comes as investments in AI have surged post-OpenAI's ChatGPT introduction in 2022, spurring demand for powerful data centers. With the U.S. facing potential power shortfalls due to rising consumption, the implications of this infrastructure boost are pivotal for the future energy landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- AI investment
- Stargate
- OpenAI
- SoftBank
- Oracle
- infrastructure
- ChatGPT
- technology
- data centers
ALSO READ
Modi's Vision for Visakhapatnam: Green Hydrogen, Industry, and Infrastructure
B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Secures Rs 24.11 Crore Ahead of IPO Launch
IAEA Launches New Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project to Boost Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security in Asia-Pacific
AfDB Grants €80.16M Loan to Tunisia for Phase 3 of Road Infrastructure Modernization
Uttarakhand Pushes for Sports Infrastructure Boost Ahead of National Games