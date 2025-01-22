Trump's $500B AI Investment Initiative: A Stargate to the Future

President Donald Trump is poised to unveil a significant private sector investment initiative focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure on Tuesday, sources informed Reuters. The initiative, called Stargate, involves collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, with an initial commitment of $100 billion, potentially growing to $500 billion within four years.

The announcement is scheduled at the White House at 4 p.m. EST, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's statement earlier today on "Fox & Friends." High-profile figures such as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Oracle's Larry Ellison are expected to attend, as detailed in a CBS report. Oracle and SoftBank declined immediate comment.

This comes as investments in AI have surged post-OpenAI's ChatGPT introduction in 2022, spurring demand for powerful data centers. With the U.S. facing potential power shortfalls due to rising consumption, the implications of this infrastructure boost are pivotal for the future energy landscape.

