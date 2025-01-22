ByteDance Bets Big: A $12 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment
ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is set to significantly invest in AI infrastructure with plans to spend over $12 billion by 2025. Facing U.S. pressures, the company is focusing on acquiring AI chips in China and training models overseas, emphasizing partnerships with Chinese suppliers like Huawei.
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is preparing to make a substantial investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, with plans to allocate over $12 billion by 2025. This strategic move comes amid ongoing pressure from Washington to divest its popular video-sharing platform in the U.S.
According to sources, ByteDance intends to spend 40 billion yuan ($5.50 billion) on AI chips within China, with an additional investment of approximately $6.8 billion overseas to enhance its foundation model training capabilities utilizing advanced Nvidia chips. Nvidia has not commented on the report.
The company plans to source approximately 60% of its domestic semiconductor orders from Chinese suppliers such as Huawei and Cambricon, complying with Beijing's informal directive for tech companies to purchase at least 30% of their chips from local suppliers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ByteDance
- AI
- investment
- TikTok
- China
- semiconductors
- Nvidia
- Huawei
- Cambricon
- Washington
ALSO READ
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Western China
Cybersecurity Tensions: Yellen Raises Concerns with China's He Lifeng
China says at least 9 people were killed in a strong earthquake that struck the Tibet region near the Nepal border, reports AP.
Rising Tensions: China's Mega Dam Plans Stir Concerns in South Asia