ByteDance Bets Big: A $12 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is set to significantly invest in AI infrastructure with plans to spend over $12 billion by 2025. Facing U.S. pressures, the company is focusing on acquiring AI chips in China and training models overseas, emphasizing partnerships with Chinese suppliers like Huawei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 07:51 IST
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is preparing to make a substantial investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, with plans to allocate over $12 billion by 2025. This strategic move comes amid ongoing pressure from Washington to divest its popular video-sharing platform in the U.S.

According to sources, ByteDance intends to spend 40 billion yuan ($5.50 billion) on AI chips within China, with an additional investment of approximately $6.8 billion overseas to enhance its foundation model training capabilities utilizing advanced Nvidia chips. Nvidia has not commented on the report.

The company plans to source approximately 60% of its domestic semiconductor orders from Chinese suppliers such as Huawei and Cambricon, complying with Beijing's informal directive for tech companies to purchase at least 30% of their chips from local suppliers.

