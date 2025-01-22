ByteDance Bets Big: A $12 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is preparing to make a substantial investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, with plans to allocate over $12 billion by 2025. This strategic move comes amid ongoing pressure from Washington to divest its popular video-sharing platform in the U.S.

According to sources, ByteDance intends to spend 40 billion yuan ($5.50 billion) on AI chips within China, with an additional investment of approximately $6.8 billion overseas to enhance its foundation model training capabilities utilizing advanced Nvidia chips. Nvidia has not commented on the report.

The company plans to source approximately 60% of its domestic semiconductor orders from Chinese suppliers such as Huawei and Cambricon, complying with Beijing's informal directive for tech companies to purchase at least 30% of their chips from local suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)