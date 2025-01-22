Taiwan Activates Back-Up Communications After Undersea Cable Disruption

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs announced on Wednesday that the undersea cables connecting the Matsu Islands to Taiwan experienced disconnections due to 'natural deterioration.' Backup systems, including microwave communications, have been activated to enable partial internet service for the island's 14,000 residents.

Government representatives noted that the cables were completely offline earlier in the day, with restoration anticipated by February's end. Deputy Digital Minister Chiueh Herming assured that no suspicious vessels were observed when the incident occurred, attributing the most likely cause to natural wear while highlighting growing occurrences of Taiwan's sea cables being damaged by ships in recent years.

In light of persistent tensions with China, including allegations of Chinese-linked ships damaging northern cables, Taiwan remains vigilant against 'grey zone' activities while enhancing communication resilience, such as implementing a trial program with low-Earth orbit satellites in remote areas like Matsu.

(With inputs from agencies.)