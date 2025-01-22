Left Menu

Rhino.ai Secures $50 Million to Revolutionize Legacy Systems

Rhino.ai has announced a $50 million Series A funding led by Koch Disruptive Technologies to advance its AI-powered platform that modernizes outdated enterprise systems. This funding will help expand Rhino.ai’s capabilities, reduce transformation timelines, and support digital transitions seamlessly.

Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:47 IST
  • United States

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 21, 2025 – Rhino.ai, a prominent AI-powered enterprise platform, has raised $50 million in a Series A funding round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies. The significant investment is set to propel Rhino.ai's mission to overhaul outdated systems, transforming them into agile and scalable solutions.

Rhino.ai stands out by combining agentic AI and human expertise to modernize legacy systems comprehensively. Unlike traditional tools that focus solely on code conversion, Rhino.ai offers an end-to-end transformation process, significantly cutting down modernization timelines from years to mere months.

By leveraging advanced large language models, Rhino.ai's platform facilitates seamless collaboration across business teams and developers, easing the digital transformation process. Backed by Koch's funding, Rhino.ai is poised to redefine legacy modernization while meeting the growing market demand, projected to be worth $583 billion by 2027.

