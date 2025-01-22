Left Menu

HCLTech Boosts Global Presence with New Hyderabad Tech Center

HCLTech is expanding its global operations with a new tech center in Hyderabad, expected to create 5,000 jobs. The center will focus on cloud, AI, and digital transformation, boosting Hyderabad's reputation as a global IT hub. The expansion supports local job growth and enhances the area's tech ecosystem.

Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:17 IST
HCLTech Boosts Global Presence with New Hyderabad Tech Center
HCLTech is set to enhance its global delivery capabilities by opening a new tech center in Hyderabad, a move that promises to generate 5,000 jobs, according to official statements. The announcement was made following talks between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and HCLTech's CEO C Vijayakumar at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Spanning 320,000 square feet, the new facility will provide advanced cloud, AI, and digital transformation solutions to clients worldwide across industries, including hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services. Hyderabad has been pivotal in HCLTech's global network due to its superior infrastructure and talent pool, reiterated CEO Vijayakumar.

The new center underscores Hyderabad's growing appeal to global IT firms, fostering its status as a leading technology hub. The state government, led by Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu, assures strong backing for HCLTech's future expansions, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to boost local employment opportunities.

