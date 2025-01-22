Air India Launches AI-Driven eZ Booking Feature

Air India has unveiled an innovative AI-driven feature called 'eZ Booking' on its website, designed to streamline the ticket booking process for its customers. The feature allows for a quicker and more efficient reservation experience by eliminating the need to navigate multiple screens.

This new technology, termed as 'Agentic AI' by Air India, promises to reduce time-consuming data entry, enhancing customer convenience. Initially available for members of the airline's loyalty program, Maharaja Club, it reflects the company's ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery.

Satya Ramaswamy, Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, highlighted that the deployment of 'Agentic AI' across the airline's digital platforms represents a significant step forward in their digital transformation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)