Left Menu

Air India Launches AI-Driven eZ Booking Feature

Air India has introduced 'eZ Booking,' an AI-based feature on its website, improving ticket booking efficiency by reducing navigation time. This innovation, currently for Maharaja Club members, demonstrates the airline's commitment to integrating 'Agentic AI' into its digital services, according to Chief Digital Officer Satya Ramaswamy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:35 IST
Air India Launches AI-Driven eZ Booking Feature
feature
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has unveiled an innovative AI-driven feature called 'eZ Booking' on its website, designed to streamline the ticket booking process for its customers. The feature allows for a quicker and more efficient reservation experience by eliminating the need to navigate multiple screens.

This new technology, termed as 'Agentic AI' by Air India, promises to reduce time-consuming data entry, enhancing customer convenience. Initially available for members of the airline's loyalty program, Maharaja Club, it reflects the company's ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery.

Satya Ramaswamy, Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, highlighted that the deployment of 'Agentic AI' across the airline's digital platforms represents a significant step forward in their digital transformation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025