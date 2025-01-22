Air India Launches AI-Driven eZ Booking Feature
Air India has introduced 'eZ Booking,' an AI-based feature on its website, improving ticket booking efficiency by reducing navigation time. This innovation, currently for Maharaja Club members, demonstrates the airline's commitment to integrating 'Agentic AI' into its digital services, according to Chief Digital Officer Satya Ramaswamy.
- Country:
- India
Air India has unveiled an innovative AI-driven feature called 'eZ Booking' on its website, designed to streamline the ticket booking process for its customers. The feature allows for a quicker and more efficient reservation experience by eliminating the need to navigate multiple screens.
This new technology, termed as 'Agentic AI' by Air India, promises to reduce time-consuming data entry, enhancing customer convenience. Initially available for members of the airline's loyalty program, Maharaja Club, it reflects the company's ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery.
Satya Ramaswamy, Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, highlighted that the deployment of 'Agentic AI' across the airline's digital platforms represents a significant step forward in their digital transformation journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Surges with Overwhelming Demand
Preparing for Tomorrow: Digital Transformation’s Impact on Jobs and Inequality
US News Summary: Key Developments in Politics, Health, and Technology
India Set to Become Fourth Nation in Space Docking Technology
Digital Darshan: Maha Kumbh Mela Embraces Tradition and Technology