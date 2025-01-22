Left Menu

Wall Street's Surge Fueled by Netflix and AI Boost

Wall Street's major indexes opened positively as the S&P 500 approached a record high, driven by Netflix's strong quarterly results and President Trump's substantial investment in AI infrastructure. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all showed gains, reflecting investor optimism.

Updated: 22-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:05 IST
The opening of Wall Street on Wednesday saw its main indexes climbing higher, with the S&P 500 nearing an all-time high, buoyed by strong earnings from streaming leader Netflix. Investors were also encouraged by President Donald Trump's substantial funding initiative aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence infrastructure.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a rise of 152.3 points, marking an increase of 0.35%, reaching 44,178.06. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 32.2 points, equating to a 0.53% uptick, bringing it to 6,081.39.

The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a significant uplift, climbing 146.3 points or 0.74%, settling at an impressive 19,903.046, further reflecting investor optimism in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

