Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Galaxy S25 with Sustainable Innovations
Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, Galaxy S25, which will be manufactured in India. The Galaxy S25 series is enriched with AI features and a sustainable battery design, setting a new benchmark in the super-premium segment against rivals like Apple.
South Korean electronics giant Samsung has unveiled its cutting-edge smartphone, the Galaxy S25, in a bid to strengthen its foothold in the super-premium market segment. The device will be produced at Samsung's Noida plant in India, as disclosed by J B Park, President and CEO of Southwest Asia.
The Galaxy S25 series, featuring models like the S25 Ultra and S25+, is packed with advanced AI capabilities, thanks to contributions from Samsung's Bengaluru R&D center. This move is part of Samsung's strategy to enhance its AI ecosystem in India and better compete with Apple's strong presence.
Notably, the Galaxy S25 harnesses a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, providing robust on-device AI processing and superior camera functionalities. Additionally, it pioneers eco-friendly practices by incorporating recycled cobalt in its battery, a first for the Galaxy lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
