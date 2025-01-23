Left Menu

Amazon Web Services to Boost Telangana with Rs 60,000 Crore Investment

Amazon Web Services is set to invest Rs 60,000 crore to expand data centre infrastructure in Telangana. The move strengthens Hyderabad's position as a key hub for cloud services in India. Strategic discussions were held with state leaders at the World Economic Forum, highlighting Telangana's supportive role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:18 IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making a landmark investment of Rs 60,000 crore to expand its data centre infrastructure in Telangana, announced the state government. This new culmination in Hyderabad aims to significantly bolster AWS's cloud service offerings across India.

The announcement came following meetings between Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and key AWS executives including Michael Punke, Vice President of Global Public Policy, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. They discussed Telangana's welcoming environment for data centres and the state's strategic importance to AWS's operations.

AWS, having already invested USD 1 billion to develop three operational sites in Telangana, foresees further expansion, prompting requests for additional land allocations. This expansion underscores Hyderabad's growing recognition as a data centre powerhouse in India, fueled by significant investments from global giants like Amazon.

