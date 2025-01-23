Social Media Ban Amid South Sudan Riots
South Sudan suspended social media access for 30 days following videos of alleged killings, sparking riots. The suspension affects platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Affected businesses and a prominent musician expressed concern about the ban's impact on their activities.
In a bid to curb violence, South Sudan's government has temporarily blocked access to social media for at least 30 days, reacting to videos showing alleged killings of nationals in Sudan's El Gezira state. The unrest incited riots and retaliatory attacks within South Sudan's borders.
Nnapoleon Adok, the director general of the National Communications Authority, directed the block in a letter to internet service providers, referencing the violent upheaval purportedly exacerbated by social media content. The suspension was enforced by major mobile operators including MTN South Sudan and Zain.
Amid the chaos, at least 16 Sudanese nationals lost their lives in Juba and other regions. The Sudanese army has condemned these incidents, calling them "individual violations." However, South Sudanese artist Isaac Anthony Lumori, or Mc Lumoex, expressed concerns regarding the social media shutdown's impact on creative industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
